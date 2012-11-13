SAFT ON WEALTH-Companies with long-term view do prevail: James Saft
Feb 22 In a world in which most investment managers are paid to be short- or medium-term in their thinking, companies taking the long view prove the best bet.
JERUSALEM Nov 13 Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries moved to a profit in the third quarter, helped by a drop in financing expenses.
Ormat on Tuesday reported a quarterly net profit of $2.2 million, compared with a loss of $983,000 a year earlier. Financing expenses fell by $8.1 million.
Revenue grew 23 percent to $136.1 million.
The company recorded a $2.4 million writedown at a U.S. power plant which has not yet reached full output.
Ormat is the parent of U.S.-based Ormat Technologies , which last week reported a third-quarter loss per share of 1 cent on revenue of $136.1 million.
Feb 22 In a world in which most investment managers are paid to be short- or medium-term in their thinking, companies taking the long view prove the best bet.
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Mutual fund managers are shifting their portfolios from Mexican exporters and manufacturers into companies that focus on penny-pinching consumers as fears over President Donald Trump's trade and immigration policies threaten to disrupt relations between the two countries.
* PM May spoke to chairman of PSA Peugeot-Citroen Carlos Tavares this afternoon- PM's office