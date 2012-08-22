European shares up, Unilever and Pearson weigh on FTSE - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
TEL AVIV Aug 22 Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries moved to a loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue due to the writedown in the value of a U.S. power plant.
Ormat said on Wednesday it posted a quarterly net loss of $1.6 million, compared with a profit of $7.6 million a year earlier. Revenue grew to $129.8 million from $106.3 million boosted by higher sales of electricity and of products.
The company posted an $18 million loss in the quarter due to the decline in the value of its North Brawley geothermal plant in California, which has not yet reached full output.
Ormat is the parent of U.S.-based Ormat Technologies , which last week reported second quarter earnings per share of 19 cents on revenue of $129.8 million.
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Adds quote on aluminium, updates prices)