JERUSALEM Aug 13 Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries swung to a profit in the second quarter, having been hit by a writedown in the value of a U.S. power plant in the corresponding period last year.

Ormat said on Tuesday that it made a net profit of $16 million in the quarter, compared with a $1.6 million loss in the April-June period in 2012.

Revenue grew to $154.7 million from $129.8 million, boosted by sales of electricity and generation products such as turbines.

The company posted an $18 million loss in the second quarter of 2012 after a fall in the value of its North Brawley geothermal plant in California.

Ormat is the parent of United States-based Ormat Technologies, which last week reported second-quarter earnings per share of 55 cents, up from 19 cents a share, on a 20.5 percent rise in revenue to $152.7 million.