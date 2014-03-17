BRIEF-Norway proposes 102 blocks for 24th oil licensing round with Arctic focus
March 13 Norway's Oil and Energy Ministry said on Monday:
OSLO, March 17 Norway's Nyhamna gas plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange field, will see its gas exports further reduced on Monday, and for longer, North Sea gas pipeline operator Gassco said.
Exports from the plant will be reduced to 38 million cubic metres per day for 18 hours on Monday, Gassco said on its website, an increase from an expected cut of 33 mcm per day lasting 13 hours announced earlier.
The Nyhamna plant, a major centre of exports for Norwegian gas to the rest of Europe, has a processing capacity of 70 mcm per day.
The outage began at 2200 GMT in the night from Sunday to Monday after a storm disrupted the plant's power supply from the national grid. Outages due to disrupted power supply happen frequently at the plant.
Initially gas exports had been expected to be reduced by 23 mcm per day for six hours.
March 13 Norway's Oil and Energy Ministry said on Monday:
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday * Zinc jumps 1.6 pct (Updates throughout, changes MANILA dateline) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 Copper rose 1 percent on Monday, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite strike on Fr
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 13 Glencore has hired a senior banker from Morgan Stanley, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the mining giant looks at investments and acquisitions again after two years of belt tightening due to low commodities prices.