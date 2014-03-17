OSLO, March 17 Norway's Nyhamna gas plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange field, will cut gas exports by 33 million cubic metres per day, up from the 23 mcm per day indicated earlier, North Sea operator Gassco said on Monday.

The outage, caused by a failure in the power grid early on Monday, will last 13 hours instead of six hours as earlier indicated, said Gassco.