OSLO Dec 5 The plant processing gas at Ormen Lange, Royal Dutch Shell's giant field off Norway, suffered a power dip on Monday, the power bourse said in a message.

"Due to power dip and ramp up problems Ormen Lange's demand is reduced," the bourse said.

It said available capacity was down to 20 megawatts from an installed capacity of 200 MW. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)