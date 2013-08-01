NEW YORK Aug 1 Ormet Corp said it is
beginning immediately on Thursday to shut down half of the
existing operations at its lone 260,000-tonne-per-year aluminum
smelter at Hannibal, Ohio, according to documents filed with
Ohio state regulators.
In a notice posted on the U.S. aluminum producer's website,
CEO Mike Tanchuk cited low metal prices and high power rates for
the decision, following the Public Utilities Commission of
Ohio's decision on Wednesday to deny Ormet's request for an
emergency electric rate reduction.
A full hearing with PUCO on the company's request for lower
power rates is scheduled for Aug. 27.