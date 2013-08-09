BRIEF-Entravision Communications to buy business of Headway
* Entravision Communications Corporation to expand digital marketing capabilities with acquisition of Headway
Aug 9 Ormonde Mining PLC : * Received an unsolicited approach from Almonty Industries Inc * Proposal to acquire Ormonde in a share for share exchange valuing the Ormonde
shares at £0.057 * Offer of 1 Almonty share for every 12.2 Ormonde share * Board considers approach from Almonty to be speculative,
* Spark energy, inc. Reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Lincoln Electric enters into exclusive negotiations with Air Liquide to acquire its Air Liquide welding subsidiary