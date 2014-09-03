Sept 3Orolia SA :

* Orolia unit McMurdo Group said on Tuesday that its newly acquired subsidiary Techno-Sciences Inc has been chosen by the Australia Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and Maritime New Zealand (MNZ) to deploy their satellite-aided search and rescue systems

* Deal valued at over 13 million euros (about $17 million)

* Deal includes includes a six-antenna MEOSAR satellite ground station system in each country, a common Mission Control Center in Canberra, and associated support and maintenance

