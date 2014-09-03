Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 3Orolia SA :
* Orolia unit McMurdo Group said on Tuesday that its newly acquired subsidiary Techno-Sciences Inc has been chosen by the Australia Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and Maritime New Zealand (MNZ) to deploy their satellite-aided search and rescue systems
* Deal valued at over 13 million euros (about $17 million)
* Deal includes includes a six-antenna MEOSAR satellite ground station system in each country, a common Mission Control Center in Canberra, and associated support and maintenance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)