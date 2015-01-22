Jan 22 Orolia SA :

* Said on Wednesday its McMurdo Group unit has been selected by Embraer to provide complete Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) shipsets for its E-Jets second generation of aircraft, the E-Jets E2

* The contract will include McMurdo Group`s Kannad Integra ELTs with its new ARINC GPS Interface fitted on the aircraft, and Kannad 406 MHz Survival ELTs for use by crew members in the cabin

