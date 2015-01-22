Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 22 Orolia SA :
* Said on Wednesday its McMurdo Group unit has been selected by Embraer to provide complete Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) shipsets for its E-Jets second generation of aircraft, the E-Jets E2
* The contract will include McMurdo Group`s Kannad Integra ELTs with its new ARINC GPS Interface fitted on the aircraft, and Kannad 406 MHz Survival ELTs for use by crew members in the cabin
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order