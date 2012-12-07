(Corrects to add dropped word 'ounces' in the headline)

Dec 7 Dec 7 Orosur Mining Inc : * Announces production update - full year production remains on track * Says production for the second quarter ended 30 November, 2012 was 13,970 ounces * Says remains on track to achieve its forecast production target of 63,000 to 68,000 ounces for the full year * Development of the arenal deeps ramp is on track for completion during the quarter ending 28(th)February 2013 * Source text * Further company coverage (Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore)