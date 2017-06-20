UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 Australian retailer OrotonGroup Ltd said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and planned to begin a formal process to explore its options.
Last month, the Australian retailer hired investment bank Moelis & Co to assist it in conducting a strategic review, just as its shares plunged to a near 18-year low on a sharp decline in sales and earnings.
Oroton said its previous guidance for underlying FY17 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation remains unchanged at A$2 million ($1.5 million) to A$3 million, even though "market conditions remain very competitive and challenging, and difficult to forecast".
($1 = 1.3179 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul and Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources