Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 20 Orpea SA :
* Announces acquisition of SeneCura group, Austrian provider of long-term care
* Acquired SeneCura holds network of 55 care facilities, with total of 4,236 beds in Austria (3,936) and Czech Republic (300)
* Acquisition to be finalised on April 1 and new subsidiary to be consolidated by that date onwards
* Payment to be made solely in cash from reserves
* Recent strategic acquisitions to improve annual revenues by 510 million euros ($590.38 million)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.