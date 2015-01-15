Jan 15 Orphee SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it corrected its Q3 report due to a change in the classification of interests and the incorrect accounting of acquisition expenses and inflows from loans

* The amendment of the accounting period ending September 30, 2013, due to change in consolidation method of Diesse Diagnostica Senese S.p.A., also contributed to the above

* The amended Q1-Q3 revenue is 15 million Swiss francs ($14.7 million) versus 10.6 million Swiss franc year ago

* The amended Q3 operating loss is 933,000 Swiss francs versus profit of 669,000 Swiss francs year ago

* The amended Q3 net loss is 1.4 million Swiss francs versus profit of 376,000 Swiss francs year ago

($1 = 1.0210 Swiss francs)