UPDATE 3-China vows new steel, coal capacity cuts to make sky blue
* Graphic on China pollution: http://tmsnrt.rs/2lK3gih (Adding link to China pollution graphic)
(Repeats to add editor's name with no change to text)
By Casey Sullivan
NEW YORK Oct 25 Two top U.S. law firms are in advanced merger discussions to create one of the 10 largest in the country, according to the firms' chairmen.
San Francisco-based Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe is expected to sign a letter of intent next week to join with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions said.
Pillsbury Chairman James Rishwain and Orrick Chairman Mitch Zuklie issued a joint statement to Reuters that said: "Our firms are in exploratory discussions about a possible combination. These talks are serving to confirm the great respect our firms have for each other."
(Reporting by Casey Sullivan; Editing by Ted Botha and Kenneth Barry)
* Graphic on China pollution: http://tmsnrt.rs/2lK3gih (Adding link to China pollution graphic)
BEIJING, March 5 China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Sunday in a work report at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.