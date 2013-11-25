NEW YORK Nov 25 One of the biggest proposed law firm mergers of the year has been called off, the leaders of the two firms told Reuters Monday.

The potential merger between the California-based Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in New York would have created the ninth-largest firm in the country. It was first reported by Reuters on Oct. 25.

Orrick Chairman Mitch Zuklie and Pillsbury Chairman James Rishwain said a conflict of interest between clients in Orrick's public finance practice and Pillsbury's tax, environmental and real estate practices killed the merger.

"We are disappointed that we are not able to bring this over the goal line," said Zuklie. "We'll have to forge ahead in our own separate firms."

The chairmen declined to identify specific clients, but Rishwain said Orrick represents government agencies who are sometimes on opposite sides of disputes with companies represented by Pillsbury. (Reporting by Casey Sullivan; Editing by Ted Botha and Phil Berlowitz)