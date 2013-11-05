JERUSALEM Nov 5 Israeli medical device developer OrSense said on Tuesday it received U.S. Federal Drug Administration approval for a non-invasive haemoglobin and oxygen monitor.

Currently, haemoglobin measurements require collection of blood samples, rendering existing testing methods invasive, painful, time consuming and labour intensive.

OrSense said its systems offer a non-invasive solution for accurate haemoglobin measurements and hold the potential for improving anaemia detection and monitoring by eliminating pain, reducing infection risk and enabling swift haemoglobin level analysis.

It also allows the possibility of continuous haemoglobin measurement, which can be critical when monitoring bleeding in acute conditions, such as during surgery or childbirth, OrSense said.

OrSense has been selling the device in Europe since 2010, when it received European regulatory approval. Since then, sales have increased in hundreds of percent a year, it said. In June, the company reached the milestone of 10 million tests since sales begun.

Last month, the device received approval from the China Food and Drug Administration.

OrSense's devices use technology in which an optical measurement platform and sensor is fitted on a patient's finger. A gentle pressure is applied by the sensor, temporarily blocking the blood flow in the finger.

"Although over 400 million haemoglobin lab tests are performed annually in the U.S. alone, this important blood test remains costly, time consuming, invasive and intermittent," said Lior Maayan, OrSense's chief executive. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)