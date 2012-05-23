HONG KONG May 23 Singapore-based Orvent Asset Management has shut its $130 million event-driven hedge fund after its Swedish seed capital investor Brummer & Partners pulled out at the end of April, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Stockholm-based Brummer, one of Europe's largest hedge funds, managing about $14 billion, backed Scott Collison, a former portfolio manager at Millennium Management in Singapore, in starting the fund on January 1, 2011.

Collison and Brummer spokesman Jacob Lannero declined to comment.

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Joseph Radford)