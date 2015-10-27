MADRID Oct 27 A rights issue by Spanish biotech
company Oryzon on Tuesday valued the company at around 96.5
million euros ($107 mln) ahead of an expected market listing
before the end of the year.
The company told a press conference that it had finalised a
rights issue of 4.9 million shares to raise 16.5 million euros.
The issue price of 3.39 euros per share is a possible debut
listing price, according to sources involved in the rights
issue.
Oryzon, which develops experimental drugs to treat cancer
and neuro-degenerative diseases, plans to list in Madrid as a
step in preparing the group for a listing on the U.S. Nasdaq in
the medium term, co-founder Carlos Buesa has said.
The two founders of the company - Buesa and Tamara Maes -
own 32.8 percent of the company and have entered into a lock-up
agreement, under which they cannot sell their stake for one year
after the Madrid listing.
($1 = 0.9052 euros)
