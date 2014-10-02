UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 2 Orzel SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Sees 2015 operating profit of 850,000 zlotys
* Sees operating profit of 2 million zlotys in 2016-2021
* Says realisation of restructuring plan will allow to reduce its debt to 7 million zlotys in 2021
* Sees 2014 revenue of 6.6 million zlotys versus 5 million zlotys versus a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources