Oct 2 Orzel SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Sees 2015 operating profit of 850,000 zlotys

* Sees operating profit of 2 million zlotys in 2016-2021

* Says realisation of restructuring plan will allow to reduce its debt to 7 million zlotys in 2021

* Sees 2014 revenue of 6.6 million zlotys versus 5 million zlotys versus a year ago