By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Sept 8 Osaka Gas , Japan's No.2 natural gas distributor, said on Thursday it planned to get 5-10 percent of its imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) until 2015 through the spot market and the remainder through long-term contracts.

In recent months, Japanese utilities have stepped up spot buying of LNG as they increase gas-fired power generation to make up for a drop in nuclear power following the Fukushima crisis.

The spot market has been in surplus and Japanese buyers have managed to buy as much as they need, even after the halt of dozens of reactors, Osaka Gas President Hiroshi Ozaki said.

"We expect the spot market to be tighter in the medium term and become a key trading tool in Southeast Asia," he said.

Some of Japan's recent imports via the spot market have come from countries that do not usually supply LNG to Japan, such as Norway. Ozaki said supplies from that distance would be unsustainable because of cost.

As for pricing, Japanese buyers will keep using so-called Japan crude cocktail (JCC) price as the benchmark for long-term LNG contracts, given a lack of trading and pipeline infrastructure in Asia, he said.

The JCC price is the average price for customs-cleared crude oil imports in Japan.

Pricing in Europe can be used if and when LNG suppliers which have access to several regional spot markets want to sell to Japanese buyers, he said.

"We should have an international pipeline connecting to the main continent of Asia to make LNG pricing here global," Ozaki said, adding there were several hurdles, including diplomatic issues, to clear.

Ozaki also told reporters that shale gas projects in Canada were more feasible for exports than those in the United States.

Osaka Gas, which earlier this year obtained a 7.5 percent stake in Cordoba shale gas project in Canada, is still looking for upstream projects for investment and shipments to Japan, including those of non-conventional gas, he said.

Osaka Gas, headquartered in Japan's second-largest metropolitan area, has said it planned to raise its total LNG supply, both via contracts and stake holdings, to 10 million tonnes annually by 2020. (Editing by Dan Lalor)