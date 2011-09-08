TOKYO, Sept 8 Japan's No.2 natural gas distributor Osaka Gas Co said on Thursday it plans to obtain 5-10 percent of its imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) until 2015 through the spot market and the remainder through long-term contracts.

Osaka Gas President Hiroshi Ozaki also told reporters that prospects for shale gas projects in Canada was more feasible for exports that those in the United States.

Osaka Gas, headquartered in Japan's second-largest city, has said it plans to raise its total LNG supply, both via contracts and stake holdings, to 10 million tonnes annually by 2020. (Reporting by Risa Maeda, Writing by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Michael Watson)