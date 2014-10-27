* LNG supply surplus coming in 2018 as projects come online

* Osaka Gas still looking for U.S. gas investments

By Jane Xie

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Liquefied natural gas exports from the United States will remain competitive versus supplies from traditional producers of the fuel until oil prices fall to $70 a barrel, said a senior executive with Japanese gas utility Osaka Gas Co on Monday.

Prior to crude prices tumbling a quarter from this year's peaks in June, several Asian buyers, including Osaka Gas , invested billions of dollars in long-term, gas-linked LNG projects to secure cheap supplies from the United States that would cut their fossil fuel import costs.

LNG contracts from producers in Australia, the Middle East and Asia have usually been linked to oil prices, and Asia's gas import costs have soared over the last few years as global crude benchmark Brent held mostly above $100 a barrel and demand rose after Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster.

"If you look at conventional LNG contracts from Far East Asia or Australia to Japan, and crude oil becomes $70, then U.S.-based (gas-linked) export prices will come closer to the traditional (oil-linked) contracts," said Yasuo Ryoki, senior executive officer of Osaka Gas' commercial and industry energy business unit, in an interview with Reuters at the Singapore International Energy Week.

"At $80, no problem. Still, U.S. projects will have some merit," he said.

Osaka Gas is one of two Japanese companies to have signed a 20-year liquefaction tolling agreement with U.S.-based Freeport LNG to process about 2.2 million tonnes of LNG a year each from Freeport's first unit starting from early 2018.

Almost all of Osaka Gas' existing contracts are linked to oil prices except for some spot contracts, according to Ryoki.

Despite the 25 percent fall in crude prices, the company is still looking for "good opportunities" to invest in exploration projects since U.S. gas prices are still relatively cheap, he said.

Having a stake in a U.S. gas field would help the company hedge its fuel expenses by offsetting the feedstock costs when Henry Hub prices rise.

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs on Sunday slashed its 2015 oil prices forecasts and said U.S. oil prices could fall to $70 a barrel in the second quarter next year and Brent crude as low as $80.

West Texas Intermediate crude is around $81 a barrel on Monday, just up from a more than two-year low at $79.78 that it hit on Oct. 16. Brent is trading around $85 a barrel, up from a four-year low of $82.60 touched the same day.

SUPPLY GLUT FROM 2018

Thanks to a drilling boom, the U.S. is producing record amounts of natural gas, and is expected to grow to become the third largest exporter of LNG by the end of this decade.

First exports from LNG projects in the United States are expected next year, but Ryoki said a global supply glut of the super-chilled gas might only emerge after 2018.

"Until 2018, you might feel that LNG is in a glut because of supply diverted from Europe to Asia. But only after U.S. supplies and other projects come onstream then maybe there will be some real surplus," said Ryoki.

Asia is an attractive destination for re-exports as its spot prices are the highest globally. LNG-AS

As an initial surge in supply may not be met by sufficient domestic Japanese demand, Osaka Gas has offered European firms five-year deals to offload some LNG from the Freeport facility, Reuters reported earlier.

Ryoki declined to comment if there is any timeline to conclude any deals in Europe, except to say that they would not limited to five-year deals.

"There is no reason we limit the possibility to five years," Ryoki said. "If the supply exceeds our domestic demand, then we will have trading. And if someone would like to buy then that would be very good for us as it creates a margin."

With a market share of more than 20 percent, Osaka Gas is one of Japan's largest retail natural gas companies, according to information posted on its website.

Japan, the world's largest importer of LNG, takes about a third of the liquid gas transported by ship, and brought in a record 87.73 million tons in the fiscal year through March. (Editing by Tom Hogue)