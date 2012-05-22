* Ontario Securities Commission also names ex-officials
* OSC alleges "deceitful and dishonest action by Sino"
* Formal allegations come a year after short-seller report
* OSC says also examining "role of the gatekeepers"
By Euan Rocha and Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, May 22 The Ontario Securities
Commission charged Sino-Forest Corp and some of the
Chinese forestry company's former executives with fraud on
Tuesday, nearly a year after the allegations surfaced and its
stock imploded.
The OSC, Canada's most powerful securities regulator, said
Sino-Forest and former members of its overseas management
engaged in numerous "deceitful and dishonest" actions connected
with its purported purchase and sale of timber in China.
It also said some former company executives attempted to
mislead its investigation into Sino-Forest, whose shares were
delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange earlier this month.
Sino was the most prominent of a series of North
American-listed companies with Chinese operations whose
accounting or disclosure practices came under suspicion over the
past year. The scandals have hurt investor confidence and led to
sharp declines in the equity valuations of many Chinese
companies listed in the United States and Canada.
The OSC on Tuesday charged Sino-Forest's founder, Allen
Chan, along with former executives Albert Ip, Alfred Hung,
George Ho and Simon Yeung, with fraud. It also said Sino's
former chief financial officer, David Horsley, failed to comply
with Ontario securities law and acted contrary to the public
interest.
Spokespersons for Sino and Allen Chan were not immediately
available for comment. A lawyer representing Horsley declined to
comment.
In its statement of allegations, the regulator said:
"Sino-Forest falsified the evidence of ownership for the vast
majority of its timber holdings by engaging in a deceitful
documentation process."
It also accused the company of hiding weaknesses in its
internal controls and of dishonestly concealing its control over
suppliers and intermediaries that it had stated it had no
control over.
"This is an important first step and our investigation is
continuing into this matter, including an examination of the
role of the gatekeepers," Tom Atkinson, the OSC's director of
enforcement, said in a statement.
The OSC did not provide details on which gatekeepers it is
investigating. In a recent report, the regulator said that
underwriters, auditors and exchanges were not adequately
reviewing emerging-market companies that were listing in Canada.
The OSC initiated the review last year after short-seller
Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters accused Sino-Forest of
exaggerating its assets. Short-sellers like Block borrow stocks
and then sell them in the hope they can buy them back later at a
lower price and pocket the difference.
Allegations in the report issued by Muddy Waters last June,
triggered a collapse of Sino-Forest's share price, along with a
rash of lawsuits and probes, including one that is being pursued
by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Sino initiated its own internal investigation but said it
was unable to address of all of the allegations. The company has
been granted creditor protection in Canada and it is currently
exploring a sale of assets to repay its debtholders.
The OSC alleges that Sino founder Chan committed fraud by
concealing the large interest he held in Greenheart Group
, which owns forest concessions in Suriname in South
America, before Sino bought a controlling interest in it. Sino
bought its controlling interest in Greenheart in 2010 for about
$120 million.
"Chan knew that he was engaging in deceitful or dishonest
conduct in relation to the Greenheart transaction and knew that
he was making deceitful or dishonest statements to (Sino's)
investors," the OSC said.
The regulator accused Chan and former Sino-Forest employees
Ip, Hung, Ho and Yeung of misleading OSC staff, who were probing
the matter.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Frank
McGurty; and Peter Galloway)