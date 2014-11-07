Lebanon launches US$3bn bond deal
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
Nov 7 Oscar Properties Holding AB :
* Oscar Properties forms joint venture with Carlyle and creates 200 condominiums in Nacka Strand
* The joint venture will acquire the property which is situated in Nacka Strand
* Construction is to begin at the end of 2015
* The jointly-owned company acquires property to an underlying property value of 300 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.
March 20 Private equity firm BC Partners LLP is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. surgical center operator National Surgical Hospitals Inc, in a deal that could value it at close to $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.