UPDATE 3-UBS hopes Trump policies will boost wealth management
* Shares down more than 3 pct by 1225 GMT (Adds comments by CEO and analyst, detail from news conference, updates share price reaction)
STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 (Reuters) -
** Oscar Properties Executive Vice President Thomas Perslund has bought 30,000 shares in the firm, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) insider registry on Thursday.
** Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx
** Shares bought on October 31 for 1,935,000 Swedish crowns ($217,335.15) , or 64.50 crowns a share
** Perslund was hired in January this year
($1 = 8.9033 Swedish crowns) (By Oskar von Bahr)
* Shares down more than 3 pct by 1225 GMT (Adds comments by CEO and analyst, detail from news conference, updates share price reaction)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Nyca Partners, the venture capital firm launched by former Visa Inc President Hans Morris, successfully closed fundraising for its second fund to invest in financial technology startups.
* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation