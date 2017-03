Oct 24 Oscar Properties Holding AB

* Q3 revenue 117.0 million Swedish crowns versus 69.8 million crowns

* Q3 operating profit 27.4 million crowns versus 31.9 million crowns

* Says Jan Egenäs has been appointed acting CFO

