By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 The January 31 photo
opportunity for the film "The Artist" came courtesy of Los
Angeles City Councilman Tom LaBonge, who presented the cast and
crew of the film with the inaugural "Made in Hollywood" award.
But the photo op wasn't just a feel-good ceremony to celebrate
the movie.
It also served as a clever marketing opportunity for Harvey
Weinstein, the movie impresario who has made a history of
tweaking rules set by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and
Sciences to restrict Oscar campaigning.
With balloting for the Oscar only a month away, the event
was aimed not so much at citizens of Tinseltown as at the nearly
5,800 Academy members who could vote for "The Artist," one of
the nine films nominated this year for Best Picture.
"The Artist" is the only one among this year's contenders
for the world's top movie awards that was truly filmed in
Hollywood, and the plaque being presented to the makers of the
black-and-white, mostly silent movie about 1920s Los Angeles was
a none-too-subtle bit of lobbying to movie folk who have seen
film jobs leave for Toronto, New York and elsewhere in recent
years.
What's good for Hollywood is, naturally, good for the Oscars
and good for show business.
"The Artist" wasn't the only Oscar hopeful using the
marketing ploy of a thinly veiled civic or educational event
this year. Fox Searchlight, a unit of News Corp., sponsored "A
Tribute to Classic Family Dramas From Oscars Past and Present"
and sent "The Descendants" star George Clooney to a
question-and-answer session at the Egyptian Theater in Los
Angeles.
The Fox studio event was co-sponsored by the nonprofit
American Cinematheque, some of whose members are also Academy
members.
Dreamworks, which produced the "The Help," a tale of
Southern maids in the 1960s, sponsored a symposium on "the power
of films to create social change" with the USC School of
Cinematic Arts.
"It just felt organic," a Dreamworks spokesman said in
describing the "Help" seminar, at which Oscar-nominated star
Octavia Spencer and writer/director Tate Taylor appeared on the
panel. "This was a movie that was about something, a movie that
resonated with a lot of people because of what it stood for."
Fox executives declined to be interviewed for this story,
and a spokeswoman for the Weinstein Co. had no comment.
Why the use of so many nontraditional and educational
symposiums around Los Angeles this year? Studio executives had
to get creative, because that's what they're paid for.
This year, the Academy clamped down on past Oscar campaigns
that included lavish parties for members where the food and
drink flowed. In September, the Academy passed new rules that
prohibited receptions after screenings, a longtime Hollywood
lobbying ritual, and limited to two the number of panel
discussions that filmmakers can attend.
The rules also barred inviting Academy voters to attend
events designed specifically to promote a nominated movie or
individual. What the changes didn't prohibit was nominees like
"The Help's" Spencer from attending a panel discussion at which
she talked about growing up in the Southern United States and
encouraged USC students to reach for their dreams.
"I'm just here to talk about how powerful a film can be to
change people's minds," Spencer said after posing for pictures
in the lobby of the Landmark Theater in the Westwood section of
Los Angeles, where the seminar was taking place.
But it's not only prestige that Oscars bring. The box office
for last year's winner, "The King's Speech," jumped 10 percent
the week after the film was crowned, even though it had been in
theaters nearly three months. This year, online ticket seller
Fandango reported a doubling of ticket sales for "The Artist"
and a 65 percent bump for "The Descendants" the day after they
were nominated.
To meet that demand, the studios rolled out their films to
more locations. "The Artist," for example, added nearly 800
theaters to its release schedule between the Jan. 17 nominations
and a recent peak on the Feb. 3 weekend. Its U.S. and Canadian
box office more than doubled over the same period, from around
$9 million to more than $20 million. "The Descendants" also
aggressively boosted its theater count, and "The Help," which
was released in theaters late last summer, will look to increase
DVD sales and future TV revenue from all the Oscar hype.
"You particularly see the Oscar bump for end-of-year indies,
movies not fueled by star power," said Fandango editor-in-chief
Chuck Walton. "Moviegoers are more selective these days, and
once the competition has been narrowed, they'll take a chance on
seeing a movie that's an Oscar winner."
And as studio executives know these days, it's hard to win
an Oscar if you don't campaign for one.
