LOS ANGELES, March 2 The blockbuster movie,
"Frozen," a Walt Disney Animation Studios musical fairy
tale about the bond between two royal sisters in an icy
Scandinavian kingdom, won the Oscar on Sunday for best animated
feature film.
The win is the first in the category for Walt Disney
Animation Studios, the animation house founded by the man who
pioneered the genre. The animated feature category was created
in 2002 and has been dominated by Disney-owned Pixar, which has
won it seven times but failed to win a nomination this year for
the second time in three years.