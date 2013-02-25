LOS ANGELES Feb 24 "Brave," the story of a rebellious, red-headed princess, on Sunday won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

The fairy tale from Disney's Pixar studio is set in the ancient Scottish highlands and centers around horseback-riding teen Princess Merida, who defies her mother, breaks with tradition and does her own thing.

"Brave" was a departure for Pixar because it was the studio's first to feature a strong female as the lead character. (Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Sandra Maler)