LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress on Sunday for her role as a young widow in "Silver Linings Playbook."

Lawrence, who was in a tight race with actress Jessica Chastain for the Academy Award, plays an opinionated young widow in the quirky comedy about a bipolar man and his dysfunctional family.

It was the first Oscar for the 22-year-old, who was previously nominated for best actress in 2011 for her performance in "Winter's Bone." (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)