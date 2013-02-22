* Box office revenue, ticket numbers up by more than 5
percent
* Digital downloading, streaming offsets long slump in DVDs
* Five 2012 movies have domestic ticket sales over $300
million
By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 The moguls of Hollywood
might engage in more backslapping than usual at Sunday's Oscars,
and it won't necessarily be over those golden statuettes.
The tuxedoed movie studio chiefs can boast about an
unusually large number of blockbuster films in 2012 that lifted
ticket sales for the first time in three years and stemmed a
seven-year free fall in sales of DVDs and other home
entertainment products.
But they can also show crucial progress on their home
entertainment strategy, digital downloads and social media, plus
lucrative long-term content deals with new players on the scene.
Tinseltown might just be striking the right balance between
making what people want to see, getting it to them in a way that
works and letting them share their buzz over social media.
Hollywood is a famously cyclical business that can hit a
slump even in the best of economic times. But the recent spate
of hit-making has put the industry on a high.
Take "The Avengers," a mashup of Marvel comic super heroes
released by Walt Disney Co, that pulled in $623 million
in domestic sales and was one of the five 2012 movies with
ticket sales of more than $300 million, an industry record,
according to the box office unit of Hollywood.com. The movie
cost about $220 million to make.
Two other films - Warner Brothers' first Batman
movie in four years "The Dark Knight Rises" and Lionsgate
Entertainment's "The Hunger Games" -- each topped $400
million, more than any film released in 2011.
These three films won't get much attention at the Academy
Awards on Sunday and only "The Avengers" garnered a nomination,
for Best Visual Effects. But in a another sign of Hollywood's
winning year, six of the nine competitors for Best Picture
hauled in at least $100 million apiece at U.S. and Canadian
theaters.
James Bond also returned from a four-year absence with a
vengeance and snagged five Oscar nods. "Skyfall," made jointly
by MGM and Sony Pictures, grossed $304 million in
domestic ticket sales and $1.1 billion internationally - the
most of any of the 24 Bond films tracked by Box Office Mojo, and
nearly twice as much as the second-ranked film, "Quantum of
Solace," in 2008.
"It was a terrific year," said Universal Pictures Chairman
Adam Fogelson, whose studio made "Ted" and Dr. Seuss' "The
Lorax," both with box office sales over $200 million. "Give
consumers something that's interesting and you can still get
them to come out of their house."
U.S. and Canadian movie theaters sold more than 1.3 billion
tickets in 2012, a 5.3 percent hike and the second time in five
years that ticket sales increased. That propelled the box office
to a record $10.8 billion, up nearly 5.8 percent.
'ASK ME NEXT YEAR'
The hit parade wasn't enough to turn the tide on the
prolonged slide in DVD sales, which fell another 10 percent last
year. But in a sign that studios and consumers are synching up
on digital offerings, movie downloads, video on demand and
streaming services like Netflix saw an increase in
sales of 28.5 percent to $5.1 billion, according to the
industry's Digital Entertainment Group.
The digital growth pushed the overall revenue figure for
DVDs and home entertainment up by 0.2 percent, a step in the
right direction.
"Consumers are getting comfortable with digital technology
and are using it more," said David Bishop, president of
Worldwide Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
And Hollywood's studios seem to be feeling the same thing.
News Corp's Fox increased sales of digital
downloads of its movies on services like Apple's iTunes
and Amazon.com, dropping the price from $20 apiece to
$15, and making them available two weeks ahead of sales of the
same movies on DVD.
"We're making it easy for the consumer who says, 'I didn't
see the movie or forgot to get a DVD' to just push a button,"
Fox studio Chairman Jim Gianopulos said.
"The result is that we had twice as many downloads of 'Taken
2' and 'Prometheus' than we did of 'Rise of the Planet of the
Apes'", he said, the latter a 2011 film that had much higher box
office sales than other of the two.
Then there were advances in getting the word out.
Lionsgate boosted ticket sales for "The Hunger Games" in
what analysts say was Hollywood's most aggressive online
marketing push. The studio stoked interest among the film's core
younger audience by starting a year early with a near-constant
use of Twitter and Facebook, a Tumblr blog, a YouTube
Channel, and live streaming of the premiere on Yahoo
.
The studios also saw a new cadre of bidders like Google,
Amazon, Apple and Netflix lining up for rights to bring
Hollywood movies into the living room. In December, Disney
landed a deal with Netflix to stream its movies to television
that could bring in an estimated $350 million in revenue a year,
more than its current contracts.
Despite all of the advances of recent years, it is hardly
certain that Hollywood can keep its winning streak going.
"It boils down to whether the industry can continue to make
hit movies," said Stephen Prough, co-founder of investment bank
Salem Partners who oversees the firm's media and entertainment
investment banking.
"To answer that, ask me next year."