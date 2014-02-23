By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 23 When Jennifer Lawrence
tripped on her way to accept her best actress Oscar last year,
her blush pink princess-like Dior Haute Couture gown was
captured in all its glory as the unscripted moment made ripples
around the world.
That bonus air-time for a single dress at one of the world's
premier global events is priceless for the likes of Dior, one of
the strongest fashion houses in the cutthroat marketplace that
the Oscars red carpet is today.
Success on the red carpet can buy cachet that no advertising
can - both for designers and stars - and profits for luxury
brands for years to come. With stakes that high, the more
established houses are raising their game and leaving little
room for newcomers to make a splash, like they might have a
decade ago.
The red carpet, which will be televised live before the
March 2 Academy Awards ceremony, presents "a great and free
opportunity" for a designer to reach an audience that expands
beyond the fashion set, said Ariel Foxman, editor of fashion
magazine InStyle.
"It's free marketing," Foxman said. "Advertising dollars are
so expensive, and marketing budgets are so fractured these days
with social media, digital media, print media and television
media, so it's more valuable than ever."
One way of estimating the monetary benefits of having a
standout dress on the red carpet is to compare how much a brand
would otherwise spend on commercial advertising during the same
time, said Milton Pedraza, chief executive officer of the Luxury
Group Institute, a consulting firm.
According to a report by Kantar Media released this week,
the average cost of a 30-second advertising spot during the 2013
Oscars was $1.65 million. The show was watched by 40.3 million
viewers in the United States and several hundred million more
across the world.
For Lawrence's 2013 Oscar acceptance speech and her
accidental trip on the stairs to the stage, she had more than 75
seconds of solo camera time. For a commercial spot of the same
duration at the same time, Dior would have had to pay more than
$4 million. And this doesn't include the time dedicated to
Lawrence and her gown on the pre-show televised red carpet.
For this year, Kantar Media estimates that a 30-second
advertising spot will cost brands an average of $1.8 million
during the primetime show.
Lawrence, 23, who is nominated again this year in the best
supporting actress category for "American Hustle," is a Dior
brand ambassador, wearing the Paris fashion house's designs to
all her public events.
While Christian Dior group has not disclosed how
much it paid for its deal with Lawrence and doesn't discuss her
impact on its sales, the high-end couture label is on the rise.
In 2013, couture's profits totaled 165 million euros ($226
million), up 26 percent from 2012.
HARD TIMES FOR EMERGING DESIGNERS
While the Oscars has launched newcomer designers such as
Olivier Theyskens, worn by Madonna in 1998, and Elie Saab,
donned by Halle Berry when she won best actress in 2002, the big
names in fashion don't leave much room for new talent anymore,
said Hollywood fashion publicist Marilyn Heston.
Heston, the founder of publicity firm MHA Media whose
success stories include introducing Jimmy Choo shoes and
Lebanese designer Saab to Hollywood, said the Oscars red carpet
is today dominated by established luxury brands.
"For young designers, finding their way into this world,
it's really difficult," Heston said. "It's much more difficult
to get successful placements for the big events when the eyes of
the world are watching, the stakes are higher and there are more
people in the game."
With the red carpet in mind, many of the top fashion houses
have created capsule couture lines, such as Chanel Haute
Couture, Atelier Versace, Armani Prive and Gucci Premiere, which
are the highest of the high end.
For British designer Georgina Chapman, co-founder of
Marchesa, the red carpet launched her then-unknown brand in 2004
when actress Renee Zellweger wore a red and gold Marchesa dress
to the premiere of "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason."
"The next day, the dress was on the cover of every single
newspaper and there was Marchesa written as well. And it really
hit home that this is what a red carpet can do for a brand,"
said Chapman, who is married to one of Hollywood's most powerful
men, film producer Harvey Weinstein.
The pinnacle for Marchesa came in 2010 when Sandra Bullock
won the best actress Oscar wearing a gold sequined gown by the
brand. Chapman said the dress received 40 million mentions in
media.
LOOK FOR LUPITA
The ultimate coup for a designer is to dress a young rising
star on the Oscar red carpet, as fashion houses are trying to
appeal to millennials who are likely to become customers as they
earn more money, Pedraza said.
From Carey Mulligan's quirky Prada gown covered
with miniature kitchen utensils in 2010, Lawrence's bold red
form-fitting Calvin Klein in 2011, to Rooney Mara's white
structured Givenchy gown offset by jet black hair in 2012, each
year one emerging actress is sure to make a fashion statement.
This year, all eyes are on "12 Years a Slave" best
supporting actress nominee Lupita Nyong'o, who has so far
captivated fashion critics with her vibrant color choices.
From a vermillion Ralph Lauren column gown with a
cape at the Golden Globes, a turquoise figure-hugging Gucci
dress with a floral detailed neckline at the Screen Actor's
Guild Awards, to a jade Dior Haute Couture gown at the BAFTAs in
London, the 30-year-old actress has topped the best-dressed
lists.
Nyong'o's fashion hits have cast a spotlight on her stylist,
newcomer Micaela Erlanger, whose savvy picks have showcased the
actress' versatility, made her a fashion muse almost overnight,
and helped her land a campaign with luxury brand Miu Miu.
"Having that standout moment or having that public image is
really an integral part of building someone's persona," said
Erlanger.
As for what the Kenyan actress will wear on the Oscars red
carpet, Erlanger isn't giving any clues. She has been scouring
runways at this month's fashion presentations in New York and
London in search of a standout dress.
"There should be an element of surprise, and that's what
keeps everyone interested. I might go for the whimsy and
unexpected but keep it modern and classic at the same time," the
stylist teased.