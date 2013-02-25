LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Stark Austrian drama "Amour" won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film on Sunday.

The French-language film, directed by Michael Haneke and considered the favorite to win the Academy Award, details the everyday struggles and indignities of elderly Parisian couple Anne and Georges as they confront Anne's slide toward death. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Sandra Maler and Mary Milliken)