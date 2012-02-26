* Show could slip to No. 3 on TV's most-watched list
* Billy Crystal brings laughter, but good speeches needed
* Some races too close to call; history may be made
(Recasts, updates throughout)
By Bob Tourtellotte
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 After the curtain
rises on Sunday's Oscars, producers hope a few surprise winners
and heartfelt acceptance speeches will spice up the program in
which silent movie "The Artist" is widely seen as the choice for
best movie.
The world's top film honors are in jeopardy of losing their
status as the second most-watched TV event in the United States
behind professional football's Super Bowl if the show can't lure
more than 40 million viewers, which could be difficult.
Producers have brought back popular host Billy Crystal to
provide laughter, but the best solution for a lively TV awards
program, sponsors at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and
Sciences say, is a group of surprise winners or ones who give
genuinely emotional or rousing acceptance speeches.
"Be memorable, and you will be remembered," co-producer Don
Mischer told nominees at a recent luncheon.
It's hard to forget 73-year-old Jack Palance doing one-arm
pushups on the Oscar stage after winning best supporting actor
for 1991's "City Slickers," or more recently the heartfelt
speech by writers Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova of best song
winner "Falling Slowly" from 2007 film, "Once."
The Oscars need a few surprises because silent movie romance
"The Artist," while critically lauded, has generated only around
$30 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices, and the Oscars
generally enjoy larger TV audiences when popular hits like
"Avatar" are in the hunt for best movie.
The show annually is the second most-watched program on U.S.
TV behind professional football's Super Bowl, but this year's
Grammy Awards, music's top honors, lured 40 million viewers the
night after Whitney Houston's death and could easily surpass the
Oscars, which only twice since 2002 has had a larger audience.
Oscar producers also hope a return of popular comedian
Crystal as host of the program for the ninth time will lure
viewers. He hasn't been emcee of the show since 2004 when it
drew roughly 44 million viewers and box office smash "The Lord
of the Rings: The Return of the King" was the big winner.
PAINTING OSCAR PICTURE
This year "The Artist," a tale of old Hollywood that sees a
fading star find redemption through the love of a woman just as
silent movies are being taken over by talkies, is widely picked
to take home best film by most industry pundits.
It comes into the night with 10 nominations, second only to
Martin Scorsese's "Hugo" with 11. But most of the nods for
"Hugo" are in technical categories like cinematography, whereas
"The Artist" nominations are spread across several categories.
"It's unbeatable," said Dave Karger, movie writer for
Entertainment Weekly magazine.
While it faces keen competition from civil rights drama "The
Help," "The Artist" has come out on top in most award shows this
year. Still, pundits point out that "The Help" did win best
ensemble cast from the Screen Actors Guild, and actors make up
the biggest group of Oscar voters.
The third movie that has had Hollywood buzzing this season
is family drama "The Descendants," starring George Clooney as a
man trying to keep his family together after his cheating wife
is hospitalized in a coma. But "Descendants" has failed to spark
Oscar voters, and its key win is seen as adapted screenplay.
The category of best actress features a too-close-to-call
race between Viola Davis playing a maid in "The Help" and Meryl
Streep as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in
"The Iron Lady." Tom O'Neil of awards website Goldderby.com
calls that race "neck and neck."
The best actor category sees American Clooney "Descendants"
face Frenchman Jean Dujardin, star of "The Artist." For a long
time, Clooney seemed to have the upper hand, but Dujardin has
won most every time the two have been pitted against each other.
Supporting actor and actress appear locked for Christopher
Plummer, playing an elderly gay man in "Beginners," and Octavia
Spencer as one of the black maids in "The Help."
At age 82, Plummer would be the oldest Oscar winner ever,
and if both Spencer and Davis are victorious, then it would be
the first time two African American women have won those
categories in the same year for the same movie.
The race for director is widely tipped to go to "The Artist"
maker Michel Hazanavicius, but could see a surprise by "Hugo"
and Scorsese, Woody Allen with "Midnight in Paris" or Alexander
Payne and "The Descendants."
Finally, Iranian film "A Separation" goes up against
Israel's "Footnote" in the category for foreign language film,
bringing world politics into the movie industry awards.
(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Cynthia Osterman)