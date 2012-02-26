* "Artist" wins for best film, director, actor,
cinematography
* "The Descendants" wins screenplay, supporting actress
* Michelle Williams named best actress for "Marilyn"
By Bob Tourtellotte
SANTA MONICA, Calif. Feb 25 Silent movie
romance "The Artist" on Saturday won four Independent
Spirit Awards, the year's top honors among movies made outside
Hollywood's major studios, including best film and director in a
prelude to the Oscars.
"The Artist," a black-and-white movie from French writer and
director Michel Hazanavicius, also picked up Spirit Awards for
its star Jean Dujardin, who portrays an actor whose career
collapses with the advent of the talkies, in the best actor
category and Guillame Schiffman for cinematography.
The film's makers arrived in Los Angeles directly from
Friday's Cesar honors in France, and had to be brought to the
Spirit Awards from the airport with a police escort. But they
shrugged off any jet lag to happily accept their awards.
"Physically it's tiring, but the energy is so good you don't
really feel tired," Hazanavicius told reporters backstage about
the current awards season in Hollywood and around the world.
About Sunday's Academy Awards, the world's top film honors,
he admitted a touch of "stage fright ... (An Oscar) is something
that we have had in our eyes for a long time, so I can't say I'm
super cool.
"But today, this is important too," Hazanavicius added,
pointing to his Spirit Award. "This means a lot because it ('The
Artist') is a small movie. It's not expensive."
The nearest rival to "The Artist" for Spirit Awards was
family drama "The Descendants," which claimed two honors: best
screenplay for Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash; and best
supporting actress for Shailene Woodley.
LOW-BUDGET OSCARS
The Spirit Awards are given out by Los Angeles-based,
non-profit group Film Independent, and are widely considered
among the top trophies for low-budget and art house movies.
They come a day before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts
and Sciences gives out the Oscars, where "Artist" and
"Descendants" square off for best film alongside seven other
movies, including studio-backed civil rights drama "The Help."
Other top Spirit Awards went to Michelle Williams for best
lead actress with her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in "My Week
with Marilyn." Williams, too, is nominated for Sunday's Oscars,
but is widely considered an underdog to Viola Davis in "The
Help" and Meryl Streep as former British Prime minister Margaret
Thatcher in "The Iron Lady."
Williams noted the low-budget nature of indie filmmaking
when she accepted her Spirit Award onstage, saying the first
time she had been at the show that takes place near the beach,
she'd arrived in her own clothes and had done her own hair - no
glitz and glamour of the Oscar red carpet.
"I still remember the feeling that in the room, unlike
others, that was okay, possibly even preferred," Williams said.
"I want to say thank you for supporting me and welcoming me and
making me feel at home in this room, all the way back then and
now, where the only thing that I own, that I'm wearing, is my
dignity."
The other key winner was Christopher Plummer, who was named
best supporting actor for his role in "Beginners" as an elderly
gay man who comes out of the closet to his family.
"It's taken me the longest time to realize the Spirits
Awards have nothing to do with booze, so pity that," Plummer
quipped about the casual atmosphere at the so-called Indie
Spirits that is as much cocktail party as award show.
Film Independent also spotlights first-time filmmakers and
others on the rise in the industry. In that arena, financial
meltdown movie "Margin Call" picked up two trophies including
best first feature film for director J.C. Chandor. Will Reiser
claimed best first screenplay for cancer comedy "50/50."
Finally, Iranian divorce drama "A Separation" was named best
international movie, and "The Interrupters" picked up the Spirit
Award for top documentary.
(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Eric Walsh)