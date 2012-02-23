* Accessories can make or break a star's look
* Designers say focus on one strong piece of jewelry
* Fewer necklaces, focus on earrings
By Zorianna Kit
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 For weeks, Hollywood's
actresses fret over what gowns to wear on the Oscar's red
carpet, but choosing the right dress is only half the battle.
Finding the right accessory is crucial.
Pick the wrong necklace, earrings or bracelet, and the star
risks looking incomplete or, worse yet, becomes talked about for
all the wrong reasons by fashion police watching one of the
world's biggest catwalks.
And this year, contrary to what one might think about the
glitzy Hollywood affair, wearing the right accessories doesn't
always mean dripping in diamonds, the experts say.
"Jewelry should be minimalistic - the dress should be the
'celebrity,' so to speak," said fashion designer Allen B.
Schwartz.
Sandra Bullock stunned in her gold beaded Marchesa gown with
an embroidered bodice when she won best actress in 2010. She
capped the look by wearing delicate diamond drop earrings and
bracelet, along with a silver clutch. The accessories served to
highlight her shimmering gown and radiant face without
overpowering the actress, making Bullock appear polished and
every inch the Hollywood movie star she is.
"We're moving towards a very minimal period of
accessorization," said designer Marc Bouwer. "If people are
going to wear something, it's going to be one strong piece or
almost nothing at all."
Yet that one strong piece can spell disaster if paired with
the wrong dress. Earlier this month at the Screen Actors Guild
Awards, some fashionistas put Kristen Wiig on their
worst-dressed lists not because there was anything wrong with
her halter-neck Balenciaga gown, but because of the awkward Fred
Leighton choker she paired with it. The chunky black rhinestone
piece seemed distracting and out of place, completely
overshadowing anything else Wiig wore.
MINIMAL FUSS
Francois Ortarix, head of public relations for French
jeweler Swarovski International, predicts lots of chandelier
earrings and cuffs on Oscar Sunday. Because fashion trends seem
to be pointing to dresses with bold colors and minimal fuss in
design, Ortarix said "you can wear astonishing earrings no
matter if your hair is worn up or down."
Earrings, with their close proximity to the eyes, also serve
to light up the face, he added. And with more focus on earrings
this year, where won't be too much jewelry on the neckline.
"Its minimalist on the neck, with lots of shine on the
face," he said.
Swarovski's handbags have been used this awards season by
Emily Blunt, Glenn Close and French actress Berenice Bejo of
"The Artist." Octavia Spencer has worn Swarovsky jewelry to
multiple events this season already.
The jeweler's Hollywood connection goes as far back as "The
Wizard of Oz" film when the company crystallized the famed red
ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the film. More recent, the
black tutu worn by Natalie Portman in last year's hit movie
"Black Swan" was studded with Swarovski crystals.
For Ortarix an Oscar high point came in 2008 when French
actress Marion Cotillard won the best actress Oscar for "La Vie
En Rose" and was carrying a Swarovski handbag.
"Overnight she went from being a beautiful and nice French
actress to an international star," said Ortarix. And all the
time, she looked the part.
(Reporting By Zorianna Kit; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)