LOS ANGELES Feb 26 "Rango," starring
Johnny Depp as the voice of a pet chameleon, won the Oscar for
best animated feature film on Sunday.
Depp voices Rango, who ends up stuck in a desert town called
Dirt, where he takes on the role of sheriff and leads a quest to
replenish the town's water supply.
The film is directed by Gore Verbinski, the man behind three
of the blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies that also
star Depp. "Rango" is Verbinski's first animated movie.
"Someone asked me if this film was for kids," Verbinski said
as he accepted the award. "It was certainly created by a bunch
of grown-ups acting like children."
"Rango" has won a slew of other awards, including a BAFTA
and a People's Choice Award for favorite animated movie voice.
The movie has taken more than $245 million at the worldwide
box-office and also features the voices of Ilsa Fisher, Abigail
Breslin, and Ned Beatty.
