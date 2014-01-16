By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
The recognition on Thursday from the Academy of Motion
Picture Arts and Sciences was especially sweet for Sony, which
came under heavy criticism in 2013 from activist investor Daniel
Loeb after two big-budget bombs over the summer.
On Thursday, Sony's quirky tale of 1970s corruption
"American Hustle" tied with Warner Bros. space thriller
"Gravity" for the most nominations with 10 each. Both will
compete in the best picture race, along with Sony's hostage
drama "Captain Phillips" and Warner Bros. computer-age romance
"Her."
One young producer, 27-year-old Megan Ellison, solidified
her stature in Hollywood, grabbing two nominations for backing
"American Hustle" and "Her." Ellison, the daughter of
billionaire Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison, runs
production company Annapurna Pictures, which also produced a
Sony nominee last year, "Zero Dark Thirty."
Ellison is only the fourth person, and the first woman, to
earn two best picture nominations in the same year.
The other films competing for the best picture statue are
"12 Years a Slave" from 20th Century Fox ; "The Wolf of
Wall Street" and "Nebraska" from Viacom Inc's Paramount
Pictures; "Dallas Buyers Club" from Comcast Corp's
Universal Pictures; and "Philomena" from the privately held
Weinstein Company.
Nominations invariably prompt an uptick in ticket sales for
movies that are still playing in theaters, as studios are quick
to roll out updated TV spots and plaster the news elsewhere.
When Warner Brothers' Oscar-winning film "Argo" was
nominated last year for the award, ticket sales jumped by 59
percent the next weekend, according to movie tracking service
Rentrak.
In 2012 the Weinstein Company put its film "the Artist" into
446 more theaters the weekend after the movie won a Golden Globe
award, making it a front runner for the Oscar. Ticket sales
nearly doubled. The film went on to win an Oscar.
The Weinstein Company added another 235 theaters three days
after "The Artist" was nominated for an Academy Award,
increasing ticket sales by another 40 percent.
"The nominations give studios new life for a film that may
have played out and is headed for DVD," said Paul Dergarabedian,
senior media analyst at Rentrak. "That's why they spend so much
money to get the nomination. They get it back."
For Sony, the nominations could particularly boost "American
Hustle," which earned nods in all four acting categories and
will play nationwide this weekend. "American Hustle" and
"Captain Phillips," two modestly budgeted films, have already
earned a combined $343 million around the world.
The successes follow Sony's 2013 summer flops, "After Earth"
and "White House Down."
Warner Bros., hoping to capitalize on the Oscar nomination
buzz, is expanding "Gravity" to 944 theaters on Friday from 155
last weekend. The film has already collected $675 million around
the world.
"Her," was released in just six theaters on Dec. 18.,
according to the site Box Office Mojo, allowing it to qualify
for this year's Oscar race. This weekend, it will be in more
than 1,700 theaters.
Weinstein Co, well-known for its intense post-nomination
marketing strategy, pulled in 11 nominations, including the best
picture nod for "Philomena" and two acting nominations for
"August: Osage County." The studio released "August: Osage
County" in five theaters on Dec. 27. This weekend, it will be in
more than 900 theaters.
Walt Disney Co's movie studio earned eight
nominations. "Frozen," from Walt Disney Animation Studios, will
compete in the best animated film category. Critically acclaimed
Disney drama "Saving Mr. Banks" received one nomination, for
original score.
The Oscars will be awarded in a March 2 ceremony televised
live on ABC.