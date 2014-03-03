By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Mar 2 Jared Leto, the former teen
heartthrob who left Hollywood to become a rock star, won the
best supporting actor Oscar on Sunday in his return to movies as
an HIV positive transgender woman in "Dallas Buyers Club."
Leto, 42, won over both critics and audiences with his
portrayal of Rayon in the 1980s era AIDS drama, and was seen as
favorite for the supporting actor Oscar. He beat out Bradley
Cooper, Barkhad Abdi, Jonah Hill and Michael Fassbender.
The blue-eyed Leto, who rose to fame as a troubled teen in
the 1990s TV series "My So-Called Life," has forged a career of
complex roles. He played a heroin addict in 2000's "Requiem for
a Dream" and a 118-year-old man in the 2009 independent sci-fi
film "Mr. Nobody."
The actor then stepped away from film to focus on being the
frontman of alternative rock band 30 Seconds to Mars.
But it was Leto's return to film in "Dallas Buyers Club"
that piqued the interest of audiences, especially as the actor
documented a weight loss of 30 to 40 lbs (13-18 kg) to transform
himself into HIV-positive character Rayon.
"This is for the 36 million people out there who have lost
the battle to AIDS," Leto said as he accepted the Oscar.
"To those of you who have felt injustice because of who you
love and who you are, I stand here with you and for you."
"Dallas Buyers Club" is based on the true story of
homophobic drug addict Ron Woodroof, played by Matthew
McConaughey, who smuggles much needed but unapproved medication
into the United States to distribute to other AIDS patients. He
forms an unlikely friendship and alliance with the sweet and
tolerant Rayon.
The film earned six Oscar nominations including best actor
for McConaughey and best picture.
Leto, who has been touted for his edgy style on the red
carpet, has been juggling his music with his duties on the
awards circuit where he was won best supporting actor trophies
at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild awards.
The actor took a break from his band's world tour to attend
the Oscars on Sunday with his mother Constance as his date.
During his acceptance speech, Leto recognized two places
struggling with violent social unrest.
"To all the dreamers out there around the world watching
this tonight, in places like the Ukraine and Venezuela, I want
to say 'we are here'," Leto said. "And as you struggle to make
your dreams happen, to live the impossible, we're thinking of
you tonight."
Leto charmed the media backstage, handing his Oscar to the
crowd and urging them to take photos with it. "Does anybody what
to try it out for size?" he said, handing it to reporters who
passed it around as he answered questions.
"If you have swine flu, please don't touch!" he joked. "I
bet this is the first person to ever give their Oscar away for
an orgy in the press room."