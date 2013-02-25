Los Angeles police investigate actor Danny Masterson in sex assaults
LOS ANGELES, March 3 "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Anne Hathaway sang and starved her way to her first Oscar on Sunday with an emotionally raw portrayal of Fantine in "Les Miserables," the sweeping yet intimate film adaptation of the stage play based on French writer Victor Hugo's epic 1862 novel.
Hathaway, 30, was the favorite to win this year's Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She used a strict diet of dried oatmeal paste to shed 25 pounds (11 kg), hacked off her long hair and spent six months perfecting the task of crying and singing at the same time for her heart-wrenching rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream." (Reporting By Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Sandra Maler and Mary Milliken)
LOS ANGELES, March 3 "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, March 3 Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he will not be back for another season of NBC's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," blaming U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing role as executive producer for low ratings.
* Juppe ready to join "search for solution" - source (Adds confirmation of campaign chief resignation)