(Corrects findings from "sexiest" to "sexist" in paragraph 10)
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES Feb 25 Sunday's Oscar ceremony
scored the biggest TV audience in three years, and edgy new host
Seth MacFarlane helped boost interest from young men, despite
getting a mauling from TV critics.
Nielsen ratings data on Monday showed that 40.3 million
Americans watched the Academy Awards ceremony on ABC television,
up three percent from 2012. ABC said it was the largest Oscar
audience in three years.
Boosted by a bumper box office crop of movies and intrigue
over MacFarlane's debut as Oscar host, the show grew 11 percent
in the 18-49 year-old audience most coveted by advertisers, and
by 34 percent in 18-34 year-old men compared to 2012.
After a night of zingers about gays and Jews and risque
jokes about female nudity, the man behind animated TV series
"Family Guy" largely lived up to his own prophecy - at least
judging by traditional media - that he could be deemed the worst
host in Oscar history.
Rolling Stone writer Rob Sheffield said MacFarlane appeared
like a "bumbling rookie" and "few ideas could have been
stupider" than turning the Academy Awards into a "Seth
MacFarlane variety special."
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which campaigns against
anti-Semitism, said it was "sad and disheartening" that the
Academy Awards show had "sought to use age-old anti-Jewish
stereotypes for laughs."
The group pointed to a sketch in which MacFarlane's puppet
bear Ted remarked to the A-list crowd at the Dolby Theatre that
it's better to be Jewish if you want to work in Hollywood.
"When one considers the global audience of the Oscars of
upwards of two billion people, including many who know little or
nothing about Hollywood or the falsity of such Jewish
stereotypes, there's a much higher potential for the 'Jews
control Hollywood' myth to be accepted as fact," ADL national
director Abraham H. Foxman said in a statement on Monday.
HIT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
MacFarlane, 39, fared better on Facebook, Twitter and blogs,
where 13 percent declared him the "best host ever", according to
conversations tracked by social media research firm Fizziology.
However, not all of his barbs went over well with online
watchers, as 7 percent declared he was "sexist," Fizziology
said.
Many TV critics were equally put off by the song and dance
heavy Oscars telecast, which ran to three and 1/2 hours.
"Mr. MacFarlane didn't ruin the show. But the show almost
ruined the Oscars," wrote Alessandra Stanley in the New York
Times.
Los Angeles TV critic Mary McNamara seemed to agree, calling
the Oscar telecast "long, self-indulgent and dull even by the
show's time-honored dull-defining standards" despite the valiant
efforts of performers Adele and Barbra Streisand and "a
surprisingly witty" Daniel Day-Lewis in his Best Actor
acceptance speech.
Hank Stuever of the Washington Post said that MacFarlane
"did a fairly middle-of-the-road job as host on a fairly
middle-of-the-road telecast."
ABC, a unit of Walt Disney, also reported growth to
its online and social media platforms, saying that its Oscar.com
website had attracted 15.8 million visitors since the Academy
Award nominations were announced in early January - a 28 percent
increase over 2012.
Last year, when Billy Crystal hosted for the ninth time,
some 39.3 million people watched the Oscars ceremony on
television.
"Argo," the Iran hostage thriller and box office hit, was
the big winner at Sunday's ceremony, taking home Best Picture
and two other Oscars.
(Additional reporting by Eric Kelsey and Piya Sinha-roy;
editing by Andrew Hay)