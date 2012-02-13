(Refiles to correct code for Osaka bourse)

TOKYO Feb 13 Some shareholders in Osaka Securities Exchange want it to renegotiate a merger agreement with the Tokyo Stock Exchange to win a higher price for their stock in a planned tender offer bid by the Tokyo bourse, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Investors want the closely held TSE to raise its offer by 20 percent, which would value the Tokyo exchange at 1.4 times the Osaka market, the newspaper reported without saying which stockholders were pushing for better terms.

The two agreed in November to merge to create the world's third-biggest bourse with listed stocks worth around $3.6 trillion in a bid to build scale to cope with a weak home market and compete with a flurry of global tie-ups.

The shareholder activism is unlikely to prompt any revision, however, of a deal that values the TSE at roughly 1.7 times the OSE, the paper said. The two exchanges plan to merge operations in January next year.

The Tokyo market controls more than 90 percent of cash equity trading in Japan, while Osaka, centre of the Kansai economic region of western Japan, draws the top volumes in Nikkei index futures and other derivatives. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)