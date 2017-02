OSLO, July 10 The Oseberg oil and gas field in the North Sea will prepare for restarting production in the coming two days after Norway's government intervened to stop an offshore oil worker's strike, gas operator Gassco said on Tuesday.

Gassco said it expected Oseberg, which has been shut since June 24, to start up on Thursday and that the downtime would continue until then.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)