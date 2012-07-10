OSLO, July 10 The Oseberg oil and gas field in the North Sea will prepare for restarting production in the coming three days after Norway's government intervened to stop an offshore oil worker's strike, gas operator Gassco said on Tuesday.

Gassco said it expected Oseberg, which has been shut since June 24 and negatively impacted gas flows by 29 million cubic metres per day, to start up on Friday and that the downtime would continue until then.

In an earlier message on Tuesday Gassco said Oseberg was expected to restart on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)