OSLO Aug 9 Gas output at a small North Sea field, Oselvar, is shut due to a technical problem at a neighbouring field to which it is tied, a partner in the Oselvar field said on Friday.

"Due to a defect gas compressor the Ula field will not be able to receive and process production from satellite fields," Norwegian oil firm Noreco said on Friday. Ula is operated by BP.

Noreco said it expected output at Oselvar to resume towards the end of September. Its share of production was 650 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the first half of this year.

Noreco has a 15-percent stake in the field. The other partners are Bayerngas of Germany and DONG of Denmark.