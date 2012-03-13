TEL AVIV, March 13 Osem Investments
, one of Israel's largest foodmakers, said Itzik Saig
would be chief executive from April 2, in succession to Gezi
Kaplan.
Saig serves as head of Osem Israel and as deputy CEO.
"In light of the CEO's announcement that he will end his
term on April 2, 2012 when he will complete six years as CEO due
to his health situation, Osem's board of directors decided with
sorrow to agree to his request to appoint in his place Mr. Itzik
Saig," Osem said in a brief statement on Tuesday.
Osem, 53.8 percent held by Swiss food company Nestle
, said in December Kaplan would take sick leave
following surgery and orthopaedic rehabilitation.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)