TEL AVIV, Sept 1 Israeli food company Osem Investments posted a 14.9 rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher sales and improved profitability at its infants' milk brand.

Net profit rose to 78.6 million shekels ($22 million), Osem, 53.8 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle , said on Thursday.

It attributed the rise to deeper penetration of Nestle products, an expansion into new activities in Israel and abroad, new products and efficiency measures.

Sales rose 5.2 percent to 977 million shekels.

Following the acquisition of the Materna infants' milk brand, Osem began consolidating its results at the start of 2010 but profitability improved this year as a result of transferring distribution of Materna into Osem's network. ($1 = 3.56 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)