TEL AVIV Nov 24 Israeli food maker Osem
Investments posted a 12.2 percent increase in
quarterly net profit, boosted by higher sales and lower
financing costs.
Osem, 53.8 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle
, said on Thursday that third-quarter net profit rose
to 101.9 million shekels ($27 million) from 90.8 million shekels
a year earlier.
Osem said the rise was due to deeper penetration of Nestle
products, an expansion into new sectors in Israel and abroad and
steps to boost efficiency.
Sales rose 5.9 percent to 1.04 billion shekels.
Financing expenses fell to 5.7 million shekels from 8
million a year earlier.
($1 = 3.77 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Will Waterman)