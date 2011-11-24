TEL AVIV Nov 24 Israeli food maker Osem Investments posted a 12.2 percent increase in quarterly net profit, boosted by higher sales and lower financing costs.

Osem, 53.8 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle , said on Thursday that third-quarter net profit rose to 101.9 million shekels ($27 million) from 90.8 million shekels a year earlier.

Osem said the rise was due to deeper penetration of Nestle products, an expansion into new sectors in Israel and abroad and steps to boost efficiency.

Sales rose 5.9 percent to 1.04 billion shekels.

Financing expenses fell to 5.7 million shekels from 8 million a year earlier. ($1 = 3.77 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Will Waterman)