UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO Oct 15 Financing firms Japan Securities Finance Co and Osaka Securities Finance Co said they are discussing a possible merger following the union of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange Co , set for Jan. 1.
The Tokyo bourse's acquisition of the Osaka exchange could trigger consolidation throughout the derivatives and spot markets, the two financing firms said in a joint statement on Monday. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Michael Watson)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts